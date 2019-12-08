Crampton Appointed at Mutual of Omaha James Crampton has been appointed to Vice President, Corporate Tax at Mutual of Omaha. In this role, he oversees the corporate tax function at Mutual of Omaha. Before joining Mutual of Omaha, he served as Vice President, Tax at OneAmerica in Indianapolis for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, he held positions at Conseco, Inc. and Ernst and Young in Indiana. Crampton received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University.
