Mutual of Omaha

Crampton Appointed at Mutual of Omaha James Crampton has been appointed to Vice President, Corporate Tax at Mutual of Omaha. In this role, he oversees the corporate tax function at Mutual of Omaha. Before joining Mutual of Omaha, he served as Vice President, Tax at OneAmerica in Indianapolis for nearly 15 years. Prior to that, he held positions at Conseco, Inc. and Ernst and Young in Indiana. Crampton received his bachelor's degree in accounting from Indiana University.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription