Mutual of Omaha Ghiselli Appointed at Mutual of Omaha Carl Ghiselli has been appointed to Vice President and Actuary at Mutual of Omaha. He handles valuation of health insurance products and actuarial modernization. Ghiselli has more than 15 years of experience covering many lines of insurance, including health, life and annuity, long term care and disability. His areas of responsibility included actuarial analytics, robo-advice and actuarial transformation applied to pricing, underwriting and financial reporting. Before joining Mutual of Omaha, he was a senior manager at Ernst & Young, LLP, and previously worked for Anthem. Ghiselli received his bachelor's degree from Purdue University and his master's degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
