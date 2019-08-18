Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha Noble Appointed at Mutual of Omaha Autumn Noble has been appointed to Associate General Counsel at Mutual of Omaha. In this role, she supports Mutual of Omaha's retirement plan services as well as pension risk and special-risk health products. Additionally, Noble works with Mutual of Omaha's human resources team regarding its in-house benefit plan offerings. Before joining Mutual of Omaha, she was an Associate Attorney at Kutak Rock LLP, and a Shareholder at McGrath North PC LLO. Noble received her bachelor's and law degrees from the University of Iowa. She currently serves as board vice chair for the Nebraska Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence and board secretary for Nebraska's Animal Loving Advocates.

