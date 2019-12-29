Mutual of Omaha Bank Announces Promotion Travis Flodine has been named Managing Director of Commercial Banking for Mutual of Omaha Bank. In this role, Flodine is responsible for leading a team of commercial lenders that are focused on expanding the Bank's relationship with existing customers and developing new relationships with companies that have revenues of $10MM or more. Flodine joined Mutual of Omaha Bank in 2012 and has been a valued leader in several key initiatives. In 2018, he was a recipient of the Bank's Pillar Award and the CRA Miracle Award in 2016. Flodine earned his undergraduate degree in Accounting from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2001 and Master of Business Administration from Creighton University in 2002. He graduated from Leadership Omaha in 2014 and is part of the current Leadership Nebraska class through the State Chamber of Commerce. He has served on the Boy Scouts of America Board and has chaired the Annual Golf Event since 2018. Over the past several years, he has been involved with Aksarben Foundation Floor Committee, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Board, and many other organizations. Mutual of Omaha Bank is a full-service bank providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses across the United States. With more than $8.5 billion in assets, Mutual of Omaha Bank is a subsidiary of Mutual of Omaha, a Fortune 500 insurance and financial services company founded in 1909. For more information about Mutual of Omaha Bank, visit www.mutualofomahabank.com.
