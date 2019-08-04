Mutual of Omaha Bank Mutual of Omaha Bank Announces Promotion Sean Blocher has been named Business Banker II for Mutual of Omaha Bank. In this role, Blocher is responsible for maintaining and expanding Mutual of Omaha Bank's commercial client relationships, specifically those with annual revenues of $10 million or less. Prior to joining Mutual of Omaha Bank, Blocher worked at two financial institutions for a total of five years. He has held various positions during his nine years at Mutual of Omaha Bank. Blocher graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha's College of Business in 2009 and is a 2015 graduate of Leadership Sarpy. He serves on the Sarpy County Economic Development Corporation Board and is an active member of the Aksarben Foundation Floor Committee.
