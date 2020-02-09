Aron D. Huddleston Named to Forbes Magazine's List of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) today announced that Aron D. Huddleston, CFA�,an Executive Director, Senior Portfolio Management Director, Family Wealth Director and Financial Advisor in the Firm's Omaha Wealth Management office, has been named to Forbes Magazine's 2020 list of Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list comprises a select group of individuals who have a minimum of seven years of industry experience. The ranking, developed by Forbes' partner SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors and weighing factors like revenue trends, AUM, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. "I am pleased that Aron Huddleston is representing Morgan Stanley," commented Steve Hendrickson, Branch Manager of Morgan Stanley's Omaha office. "To be named to this list recognizes Aron's professionalism and dedication to the needs of his valued clients." Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions, including brokerage and investment advisory services, financial and wealth planning, cash management and lending products and services, annuities and insurance, retirement and trust services. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com. Source: Forbes.com (January, 2020). Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings to evaluate each advisor qualitatively, a major component of a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience. Neither Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC nor its Financial Advisors or Private Wealth Advisors pay a fee to Forbes or SHOOK Research in exchange for the ranking. For more information: www.SHOOKresearch.com. CFA� and Chartered Financial Analyst� are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute. �2020 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC. Member SIPC.
