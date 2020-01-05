METRO OMAHA BUILDERS ASSOCIATION ANNOUNCES 2020 BOARD MEMBERS A celebratory holiday event marked the official installation of the 2020 Board of Directors for the Metro Omaha Builders Association (MOBA). MOBA represents the interests of local housing professionals through advocacy, education & builder related event promotion. Board members for 2020 includes: Officers: President - Greg Frazell, G. Lee Homes, Vice President - Brett Clarke, Frontier Builders, Immediate Past President - Ryan Krejci, Ideal Design Custom Homes, Treasurer - Dan Wellendorf, Builders Supply Co., Secretary - Deb Benak, Centris Federal Credit Union Directors: Tom Hegarty, General Siding, Matt Kronaizl, Sierra Homes, Marc Stodola, Charleston Homes, Dave Tewes, Thomas David Fine Homes, Kent Therkelsen, KRT Construction, Jason Troshynski, Grace Custom Homes, Dave Vogtman, The Home Company Also celebrated on this night were the many accomplishments of MOBA members including: MOBA Hall of Fame recipient, Jay Davis, formerly with the City of Omaha and MOBA Service Award recipient, Michele Shearer of Habitat for Humanity. ABOUT MOBA: Chartered in 1946, MOBA and is a not-for-profit organization that was established to promote and protect various aspects of the home building industry. MOBA members are builders/developers and their trade partners who are dedicated to preserving integrity and lifestyle through high professional standards and sound business practices. MOBA is well known for producing the Street of Dreams, the Omaha Home Show, Remodel Omaha Tour and the Parade of Homes. For more information, visit www.moba.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.