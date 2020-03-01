Metonic Real Estate Solutions Metonic Real Estate Solutions is pleased to announce that Josh White will be joining its growing team as Vice President of Business Development. In his role, Josh will provide leadership to the Business Development Team at Metonic, including the fostering of investor relationships and furthering brand awareness. Metonic handles all aspects of the real estate investment process and executes strategic plans through the life cycle of each asset to produce the highest returns. Josh comes to Metonic after overseeing the growth and continued development of the Goosmann Law Firm within the Omaha market as the Executive Director. Previously, Josh spent over 16 years as a leader in college athletics, where he served as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for The University of Nebraska Omaha and previously as Assistant Athletic Director at The University of Nebraska Lincoln. While at UNO, Josh played an integral role in converting the university into a Division I athletic department and the construction and funding of the Baxter Arena. Josh received his Bachelor and Juris Doctorate Degrees from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.