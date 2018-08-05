Metonic Real Estate Solutions

Metonic

Real Estate

Solutions

Nicole Anderson

Nicole Anderson has joined Metonic Real Estate Solutions as the company's Portfolio Manager. Anderson is responsible for managing and enhancing the firm's information systems, data management practices, and financial reporting activities. Prior to joining Metonic, Anderson worked as a Financial Analyst in the Omaha area. She has experience working at a regional syndication firm that invests in affordable housing financed with low-income housing tax credits, where she was responsible for asset management monitoring, financial reporting, and systems management. Anderson earned her Bachelor of Science in Finance and graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

