Steve Rogers Named President of Shared Service Systems Steve Rogers, a veteran operations manager and director, has been named president of Shared Service Systems, a medical/surgical supplier for Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas. Rogers first served as chief operating officer with Shared in 2019 before being named president in January. He takes over the reins from Dave Koraleski, who has served in the role since 2008. "Steve brings leadership experience in manufacturing, lean expertise and financial acumen to an already strong business foundation," said Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System. "His unique skill set will be a tremendous asset to the growth of the business across the region." Rogers will oversee the daily operations of the Methodist Health System affiliate that stocks more than 10,000 medical and surgical supplies from over 1,000 manufacturers. The main distribution center is in Omaha. A second distribution location is in Lincoln. "Shared Service Systems is an exceptional business and provides valuable services to health care systems across the region," Rogers said. "I'm looking forward to building on the great work that has been done by those leaders before me while also looking for ways to expand our impact on the industry." Prior to joining Methodist, Rogers was executive director of operations at Lester Electrical in Lincoln and served as production supervisor and value stream manager at Valmont Industries. He earned his bachelor's degree from Bellevue University.
