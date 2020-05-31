Experienced Leader David Burd Joins Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Executive Team David Burd, MHA, FHFMA, an innovative leader with over 20 years of experience in the health care industry, has joined Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital as senior vice president, operations. Burd comes to Jennie Edmundson from Thayer County Health Services in Hebron, Nebraska, where as CEO he led a staff of 150 employees through a culture transformation and helped the organization achieve improvements to its facilities and financial performance. He takes the place of Donna Hubbell, who is retiring after nearly 50 years in various roles at Jennie Edmundson. Burd has extensive experience in health care leadership. He previously served as vice president of finance for the Nebraska Hospital Association for over 12 years. He also was an accountant, patient accounts manager and systems coordinator for what is now Bryan Health in Lincoln, Nebraska. He also served as chief operating officer for All American Insurance in Lincoln and chief financial officer for Thayer County Health Services. Burd earned his associate degree in accounting from the Lincoln School of Commerce, his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his master's degree in health care administration from Bellevue University.
