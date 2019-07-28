Methodist Hospital Appoints Dr. Bill Lydiatt Vice President of Medical Affairs, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Lydiatt, a veteran member of Methodist Hospital's medical staff has been named vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer. Dr. Lydiatt, a head and neck surgical oncologist, has been a member of the Methodist Hospital medical staff since 1996. He has been integral to the growth and success of the head and neck program at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center and Methodist Hospital. He also serves as chairman of the department of surgery. He is committed to educating others and has been instrumental in the growth of the head and neck resident and fellowship programs. He also enjoys teaching other disciplines, and his ongoing efforts and dedication to his profession have been acknowledged with various awards and recognition. In his new role at Methodist, Dr. Lydiatt will help develop the health system's strategic plan, implement new developments in medical techniques, assist in recruiting and retaining medical providers, and oversee the leadership and services of the medical staff department. He will continue seeing patients at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center. The Stanford University graduate received his medical degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He completed his fellowship in head and neck oncologic surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. He earned his executive MBA from the University of Colorado.
