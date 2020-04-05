Bill Vobejda Named Vice President of Integrated Service Bill Vobejda, a veteran operations leader, has been named vice president of integrated service for Methodist Health System. Vobejda previously served as the vice president of operations at Methodist Fremont Health for eight years. Vobejda will oversee the management of Methodist Health System's Integrated Service Division, which provides support and services to patients and clinical staff. The division consists of 50 managers in 15 departments with over 600 employees. He takes over for Don Matson, who served in the role since 2016. Prior to joining Methodist, Vobejda was regional publisher of the Fremont Tribune and Columbus Telegram. He also was marketing director at the Lincoln Journal Star. He has taught at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Midland University. Vobejda earned his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He's highly involved in the Fremont community and, among other leadership positions, serves as board president for the Greater Fremont Development Council, the Fremont Opera House and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School.
