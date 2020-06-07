Paula Pittman Named Vice President of Human Resources for Methodist Health System Paula Pittman has been named the vice president of human resources for Methodist Health System. She has been with Methodist since 2014 and previously served as the director of employee relations. Pittman says she is eager to begin this new endeavor to provide leadership and consultative solutions to drive results. Pittman has an extensive background in human resources with proven strategic leadership experiences. Prior to joining Methodist, she worked in the transportation and public utility industries in various labor relations and legal roles. Her many years of experience afforded her the opportunity to effect change by aligning talent strategies with business plans, developing leaders and building organizational cultures marked by accountability. Pittman received her bachelor's from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Juris Doctorate from the Creighton University School of Law. She's involved with the American Society for Health Care Human Resources Administration, the Society for Human Resources Management and the Human Resources Association of the Midlands.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email