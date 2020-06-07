Paula Pittman Named Vice President of Human Resources for Methodist Health System Paula Pittman has been named the vice president of human resources for Methodist Health System. She has been with Methodist since 2014 and previously served as the director of employee relations. Pittman says she is eager to begin this new endeavor to provide leadership and consultative solutions to drive results. Pittman has an extensive background in human resources with proven strategic leadership experiences. Prior to joining Methodist, she worked in the transportation and public utility industries in various labor relations and legal roles. Her many years of experience afforded her the opportunity to effect change by aligning talent strategies with business plans, developing leaders and building organizational cultures marked by accountability. Pittman received her bachelor's from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and her Juris Doctorate from the Creighton University School of Law. She's involved with the American Society for Health Care Human Resources Administration, the Society for Human Resources Management and the Human Resources Association of the Midlands.
