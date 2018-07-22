Methodist Health System
Steve Goeser, president and CEO of Methodist Health System, has announced two new leadership appointments for the Omaha-area health care organization.
Tracy Madden-McMahon has been named president and chief executive officer of the Methodist Hospital Foundation and Kent Sona has been appointed vice president of information technology and chief information officer for Methodist Health System.
Madden-McMahon joined Methodist Health System in June 2011 as a director of development and quickly demonstrated her ability to lead and inspire. She was later promoted to vice president and chief development officer.
Madden-McMahon has been instrumental in raising funds to renovate and expand Methodist Hospital's Emergency Department and Surgical Center, a new NICU at Methodist Women's Hospital, and 3-D Mobile Mammography. She also has been integral in establishing grateful patient programs and physician outreach efforts, while overseeing the Foundation's marketing and communication strategies.
Prior to her career at Methodist, Madden-McMahon was an anchor/reporter for WOWT-TV, the NBC affiliate in Omaha. She has been recognized for her work with a regional Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Award, among other honors.
Madden-McMahon earned her bachelor's degree in communications from Illinois State University. She earned her Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP) designation through The American College of Financial Services in a yearlong program organized by the Omaha Community Foundation. She received certification from Indiana University's Fund Raising School and is a graduate of the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy's Madison Institute.
Madden-McMahon is a board member for the Omaha Downtown Rotary Club Foundation and serves on the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy Advisory Board and the Advisory Council for Assistance League of Omaha.
Sona has served as director of infrastructure and chief technology officer at Methodist since 2016. In his new role, Sona will oversee Methodist Health System's Information Technology Division.
During his time at Methodist, he has been instrumental in establishing the current and long-range vision of the health system's information technology infrastructure and strategy, keeping Methodist at the forefront of technological change.
Sona has more than 18 years of experience at a variety of organizations in Omaha, including a role as IT project manager at HDR and director of information services at West Corporation.
Sona also served our nation with an impressive nine-year career in the United States Army as an information systems operator and combat medic.
Sona is currently pursuing his master's degree in business administration from Bellevue University. He holds a bachelor's degree in business-information systems from the University of Phoenix and is an experienced project management professional (PMP).
