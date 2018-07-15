Medical Solutions L.L.C.
Medical Solutions L.L.C., the nation's third-largest travel nurse staffing company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Greene as Chief Marketing Officer. Greene has 35 years of experience in marketing strategy, brand development, customer acquisition and retention, and product development, coupled with a track record of success at the SVP/VP level for organizations including Chase, Bernstein-Rein Advertising, American Century Investments, and others. Prior to joining the Medical Solutions team in April 2018, Greene served as Vice President of Marketing at Public Service Credit Union and as Chief Marketing Officer at Great-West Financial. He is currently based in Denver, Colorado and has been a member of the city's CMO Club chapter since 2012. Greene earned his BA in English from Hamilton College and his MBA in Marketing & Finance from Columbia Business School.
Medical Solutions L.L.C. is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dana Coonce as Executive Vice President of Talent and Performance. Coonce has more than 15 years' experience in talent acquisition, employee engagement and development, organizational design, and performance management. Her passion is managing and developing employees so that they experience growth and job satisfaction while also creating high-performance teams that bolster organizational success. Previous to joining the Medical Solutions team in May 2018, Coonce served as Vice President of Human Resources at Hayneedle. Coonce, who is based in Omaha, earned her BA in Speech Communication, with an emphasis in HR Management and Organizational Development, from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln.
Medical Solutions L.L.C. is also pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Pedersen as General Counsel. With nearly 20 years' experience, Pedersen has a robust background in corporate law, contract negotiation, licensing, and litigation. Prior to joining the Medical Solutions team in March 2018, Pedersen served as Managing Director & General Counsel at Javlin Capital LLC. Pedersen, who is based in Omaha, earned his BA in Political Science from Creighton University and his J.D. from Duke University School of Law.
Medical Solutions L.L.C. is a healthcare staffing firm specializing in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments nationwide. From its flagship Omaha office, as well as locations in San Diego, Denver, Cincinnati, and Tupelo, MS, Medical Solutions provides an amazing customer experience to thousands of travelers and client hospitals, resulting in improved patient care.
