Medica Sarah Podany has joined the Medica Omaha office as a Market Development & Account Manager. In her role, she oversees account management, service coordination and benefit consultation for Medica's largest Omaha-based accounts and develops and executes Medica's commercial business strategy in the Nebraska market. Sarah brings to Medica more than 15 years of experience with a background that includes leadership roles in account management and human resources. Her prior experience working within a large health insurance company, as well as her most recent role as a strategic benefits consultant at Aon, enables her to bring a wealth of knowledge about the health insurance industry as well as the Nebraska market. Sarah is a licensed life and health producer and consultant in the state of Nebraska, and has a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and an MBA from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She also has active PHR and SHRM-CP certifications.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.
If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.