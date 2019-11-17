Medica Kelly Lindberg has joined Medica as Chief Marketing and Experience Officer. Medica has a key regional office in Omaha. In her role at Medica, Lindberg will oversee all marketing, branding and consumer experience activities, including digital strategy, brand strategy, advertising, marketing communications, public relations, and member and provider communications. In this work, she will provide leadership and direction to ensure optimal customer experience across all touch-points. Lindberg has more than 20 years of experience defining strategy, driving change throughout organizations and delivering initiatives that resulted in enhanced consumer experience, operational efficiency and growth. Lindberg most recently served as Vice President, Consumer Experience for Optum where she was responsible for leading the consumer-facing efforts for six key lines of business with more than 200 products. In support of this work, she built a new consumer-centric discipline and team to envision and create the desired experience across all consumer touch-points and product lines.
