MECHANICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES, GOALS FOR OMAHA MARKET Dan Dennell Ryan Adrian Mechanical, Inc. is pleased to announce the hire of two key senior leadership staff members in its expanding Omaha office. Dan Dennell joins the company as a Business Development Representative. Dennell comes to Mechanical, Inc. with more than 27 years of sales experience within the construction and service industry and a strong grasp on the Omaha mechanical market. "I am truly looking forward to being part of one of the largest mechanical contractors in the Midwest," said Dennell. "I'm eager to showcase Mechanical, Inc.'s capabilities and contribute to the company's growth in the Omaha market." Ryan Adrian joins Mechanical, Inc. as a Project Manager and brings more than 12 years of expertise in vertical construction for the commercial, federal, and healthcare markets. "I'm excited to join the team of Project Managers at Mechanical, Inc. They are leaders in mechanical construction and I'm anxious to be part of all of the great projects currently underway in Omaha," said Adrian. As project manager, Ryan will focus on quality, project execution, productivity, and engineering related topics. "The future is bright for Mechanical, Inc.'s Omaha office. We are poised for continued growth and will greatly benefit from Ryan and Dan's strong knowledge and relationships within the Omaha Community," said Matt Huenefeld, Mechanical, Inc. Vice President. Mechanical, Inc. first entered the Omaha market when it acquired Pitlor Mechanical in 2017. Mechanical, Inc. plans to continue to build on Pitlor's impressive 108 years of relationships and experience performing plumbing, HVAC piping, and service work in Eastern Nebraska and Western Iowa. Since entering the market in 2017, Mechanical, Inc. has experienced over 50% growth in their Omaha location. To find out how Mechanical, Inc. can add value to your next construction project or HVAC, Plumbing service needs, visit mechinc.com. ABOUT MECHANICAL, INC. Mechanical, Inc. is owned by The Helm Group, the parent corporation for a family of privately owned companies that offer a full range of construction and maintenance services in select U.S. markets. Mechanical, Inc. and The Helm Group companies have outstanding employees who are sought out by their customers to provide a level of service and expertise that is unmatched. For more information, visit https://www.helmgroup.com/.
