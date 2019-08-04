McGrath North Ranked Among Top Law Firms in Chambers USA McGrath North is pleased to announce that Chambers USA - America's Leading Lawyers for Business has recognized the firm and its attorneys for excellence in providing legal services to its clients in the following practice areas: Corporate/Commercial, Litigation, Labor & Employment, and Real Estate. Chambers describes McGrath North as a full-service firm, widely renowned for its impressive strength of transactional and litigation offerings. In the current ranking guide, 15 McGrath North attorneys received special recognition with eight of them achieving the highest rank of Band 1 or better and designated as leaders in their respective fields. Sources interviewed by Chambers highlight the firm for its "numerous senior partners capable of managing complex transactions", and for "their top-notch attorneys who are attuned to our needs and provide great advice." Clients and peers praised the following individual attorneys during interviews with Chambers USA researchers: Corporate/Commercial - Roger Wells received Chambers highest ranking as "Star Individual." Chambers states that he is considered "Best in Class" and has an excellent reputation for his work in corporate transactions, frequently representing major clients in M&A, divestitures and joint ventures. Peers commented that "he would be on anybody's shortlist for M&A work," while clients describe him as "a tremendous attorney" and highlight his "first-rate advice, great client service and deep corporate knowledge base." - Dave Hefflinger, Band 1, is well known for his involvement in securities, succession planning and tax matters. Sources describe him as "a really fine lawyer," adding: "He is very competent and great to work with." Litigation - William Hargens, Band 1, enjoys a very good reputation in the market for his extensive litigation practice. He frequently represents major commercial clients in complex actions and professional liability cases. Peers describe him as "a very detail-oriented, capable and skilled attorney." - Jim Powers, Band 1, is highly regarded for his adroit handling of business, commercial and land use litigation. He frequently represents clients in the financial and agribusiness sectors in breach of contract, tort, eminent domain and product liability disputes. Peers praise his analysis as "right on the money" and describe him as "very bright and effective." - Robert D Mullin, Jr., Band 1, is a "seasoned veteran" who has particular expertise litigating personal injury and insurance coverage disputes. Working in both state and federal courts, he frequently represents insurance carriers and self-insured corporations. - Jim Fitzgerald, Band 1, is described as having significant experience handling a range of commercial litigation, with particular strengths in breach of contract and shareholder disputes. Peers praise him as "a very fine lawyer." Real Estate - Lee Hamann, Band 1, is viewed as a phenomenal attorney and is highly respected in the market for his extensive experience in real estate law, from purchasing, sale and leasing matters to planning, zoning and land use negotiations. He is also well regarded for his work in construction and architectural contracting. Sources describe him as "particularly strong at complicated real estate financing" and "a pleasure to work with." Labor & Employment - Stevenson Bogue, Band 1, is described by peers as a "premier practitioner." He has extensive experience handling discrimination cases, contracting issues and noncompete agreements. He also has an active immigration law practice. "Since these rankings are based on input from our clients, this is a significant achievement for the firm," said Roger Wells, president of McGrath North. "We appreciate that our clients share their experiences with Chambers USA and vow to continue to build on these strong business partnerships." About Chambers and Partners USA Chambers USA focuses on lawyers for business and bases its rankings on market research and interviews with clients and attorneys across the nation. This enables Chambers to assess technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North is a business-focused law firm supporting clients throughout the Midlands and the United States. We serve a broad client base that includes Fortune 500 companies, small and medium sized businesses, individuals, entrepreneurs, and start-ups. The industries we serve cover a broad range of businesses including food, agriculture, commodities, industrial manufacturing, insurance, energy, financial institutions, hospitality, technology and more. We offer our clients a sophisticated, nationwide legal practice that reflects the integrity, personal attention and work ethic of a Midwestern firm. McGrath North provides responsive, efficient and cost-effective counsel with the highest standards of ethics and integrity. We strive to partner with our clients on a long-term basis to help drive their success. We are proud to be Omaha based and we appreciate the clients that we serve.
