McGrath North Achieves Top Ranking in Chambers High Net Worth Guide Jonathan Grob James Wegner Jeffrey Pirruccello McGrath North is pleased to announce that their Tax, Trusts and Estates practice group earned a top ranking (Band 1) in the 2019 Chambers High Net Worth guide. McGrath North is one of two Nebraska firms to receive the Band 1 honor for its private wealth management work and related specialties. Chambers rankings are based on in-depth analysis and client interviews conducted by Chambers team of experienced researchers. McGrath North advises individuals on tax planning, business succession matters, the administration of trusts and estates, and the preparation of wills and trusts. In the High Net Worth guide, Chambers notes that McGrath North is regarded as "one of the top law firms" in Nebraska. The firm has a substantial tax, trusts and estates group that works with wealthy clients from across the Midwest and in other regions of the United States. Three of McGrath North partners were also singled out for recognition in the Chambers guide. Clients and peers praised these individual attorneys during interviews with Chambers researchers: - Jonathan Grob, practice group leader and member of the American College of Trust & Estate Counsel (ACTEC), assists clients with tax planning, estate planning and business succession matters, as well as offering advice on charitable giving. An interviewee states that "He is an outstanding attorney who is highly respected." While another interviewee commented that "he wants to make sure clients are well represented." - James Wegner advises clients on estate planning, tax and business succession issues, and advises on non-profit organizations and charities law, as well. He is also an experienced Aviation lawyer. A fellow attorney says "he is a very competent estate planning attorney and a very good practitioner." - Jeffrey Pirruccello, also a member of ACTEC, was recognized for his extensive experience advising wealthy clients on estate, tax and charitable planning matters as well as advising non-profit organizations. He also represents clients under tax investigations. "He is very competent and has a lot of experience," says a peer, adding that "he has worked a lot with very complex matters." "Our tax group does great work and we are very proud that Chambers honored the group with its top ranking" said Roger Wells, president of McGrath North. "Each of the three attorneys individually recognized is a valued leader in our firm and has continually demonstrated outstanding work for our clients." About McGrath North, Mullin & Kratz, PC, LLO McGrath North is a business focused law firm supporting clients throughout the Midlands and the United States. We serve a broad client base that includes Fortune 500 companies, small and medium sized businesses, individuals, entrepreneurs and start-ups. The industries we serve cover a broad range of businesses including food, agriculture, commodities, industrial manufacturing, insurance, energy, financial institutions, hospitality, technology and more. We offer our clients a sophisticated, nationwide legal practice that reflects the integrity, personal attention and work ethic of a Midwestern firm. McGrath North provides responsive, efficient and cost-effective counsel with the highest standards of ethics and integrity. We strive to partner with our clients on a long-term basis to help drive their success. We are proud to be Omaha based and we appreciate the clients that we serve.
