McGrath North Ranked Among Top Law Firms in Chambers USA McGrath North is pleased to announce that Chambers USA - America's Leading Lawyers for Business has recognized the firm and its attorneys for excellence in providing legal services to its clients in the following practice areas: Corporate/Commercial, Litigation, Insurance, Labor & Employment, Real Estate, and Tax. Chambers states that McGrath North is a "full-service firm, renowned for its imposing bench strength and stellar client roster," and one client comments that "they really do deliver high-value work." Chambers is a highly recognized source of law firm rankings, and its approach includes in-depth independent research focused in significant part on interviews and information from firm clients to best understand law firm performance. In the current ranking guide, 14 McGrath North attorneys received special recognition, with nine of them achieving the highest rank of Band 1 or better and designated as leaders in their respective fields. Clients and peers praised the following individual attorneys during interviews with Chambers USA researchers: Corporate/Commercial - Roger Wells received Chambers' highest ranking as "Star Individual." Chambers states that he is a consummate professional with a stellar reputation in the market for his corporate and commercial advice. He draws praise for delivering "fast, very candid, to-the-point advice" as he assists clients with mergers, financings, and joint ventures. - David Hefflinger, Band 1, has "an impeccable reputation as a sophisticated corporate counselor," assisting clients with business structuring, organization, and mergers. Litigation - William Hargens, Band 1, is commended by market sources for his "excellent work," as well as his "fast, very candid and to-the-point advice." He maintains his considerable standing in the market for his work on M&A, fraud, and ERISA-related litigation, as well as his handling of nationwide class action cases. - James Powers, Band 1, as co-chair of the group's litigation practice, Chambers notes that "he has over three decades of experience litigating on breach of contract, product liability, and eminent domain disputes." - James Fitzgerald, Band 1, is described by Chambers as "having a wealth of expertise in the litigation market, representing clients in commercial fraud cases and breaches of fiduciary duty, as well as various other commercial disputes." Insurance - Robert D Mullin, Jr., Band 1, has a longstanding presence in the market, advising clients on both contentious and noncontentious insurance matters. Chambers comments that "he has notable experience in coverage mandates relating to issues such as arson, data security breaches, life insurance, and bad faith claims." Real Estate - Lee Hamann, Band 1, is described by Chambers as having a "formidable reputation for his wide-reaching expertise, covering sale and purchase agreements, developments, and financing for high-value commercial real estate projects." He also attracts praise for his work on eminent domain and condemnation issues. Labor & Employment - Stevensen Bogue, Band 1, has a long-established background in the Nebraska legal market, representing clients in contractual matters, discrimination issues, and OSHA inspections. One source appreciates that he is "easy to work with and looks to find a solution to resolve matters." Tax - Jeffrey Pirruccello, Band 1, has an impressive reputation in Nebraska for the strength of his tax and estate planning practice. Chambers highlights that "he offers advice on a diverse range of issues, including tax exemptions and tax planning relating to acquisitions and dispositions." "At McGrath North, we judge ourselves on the real-world value we provide to our clients in helping to achieve their success," said Roger Wells, president of McGrath North. "These client-driven rankings signal to us that we are succeeding, but we will keep pushing to be even better." About Chambers and Partners USA Chambers USA focuses on lawyers for business and bases its rankings on market research and interviews with clients and attorneys across the nation. This enables Chambers to assess technical legal ability, professional conduct, client service, commercial astuteness, diligence, commitment, and other qualities most valued by clients. About McGrath North Mullin & Kratz McGrath North is a business-focused law firm supporting clients throughout the Midlands and the United States. We serve a broad client base that includes Fortune 500 companies, small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, entrepreneurs, and start-ups. The industries we serve cover a broad range of businesses, including food, agriculture, commodities, industrial manufacturing, insurance, energy, financial institutions, hospitality, technology, and more. We offer our clients a sophisticated, nationwide legal practice that reflects the integrity, personal attention, and work ethic of a Midwestern firm. McGrath North provides responsive, efficient, and cost-effective counsel with the highest standards of ethics and integrity. We strive to partner with our clients on a long-term basis to help drive their success. We are proud to be Omaha based, and we appreciate the clients that we serve.
