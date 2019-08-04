McGill, Gotsdiner Workman LEPP

MIKE FENNER RETURNS TO MCGILL AFTER RETIRING FROM CREIGHTON G. Michael Fenner G. Michael Fenner is an endowed professor who has taught Constitutional Law, Trial Advocacy, Evidence, and First Amendment/Freedom of Speech at Creighton University School of Law since 1972. Mike has most likely had at least half the attorneys in Omaha in his class at one time or another! Mike has been Of Counsel with McGill since its inception in 1975 and has returned to private practice after retiring from Creighton in 2019. Mike graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City Law School in 1969. He was a member of the Bench and Robe Society and was Associate Editor of the University of Missouri-Kansas Law Review. He was on the National Moot Court Team in 1968-1969. He received the Kansas City Bar Association Silver Award for his service to the law school. Following law school, Mike was employed as a trial attorney in the Honors Law Graduate Program at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. From 1969-1972, Mike represented the federal government in numerous civil suits. As a Reporter for the Nebraska Supreme Court Committee on Practice and Procedure, Mike drafted the pattern jury instructions used in civil cases in all trial courts in the State of Nebraska. Since the publication of the jury instructions, he has maintained his commitment to the project and updates the book annually. Mike's many publications deal with topics of Evidence, Constitutional Law (particularly press-related First Amendment topics such as libel and media coverage of judicial proceedings), and jury instruction. He has published in law reviews, popular magazines, and newspapers, and authored the book, The Hearsay Rule, its third edition published in 2013 by Carolina Academic Press. Mike regularly speaks at law-related seminars on Evidence, the Nebraska Jury Instructions, and Constitutional Law. July 30, 2019 In May of this year, the Omaha Bar Association honored Mike with the Robert M. Spire Public Service Award. He has received similar awards from the United States Department of Justice, the Nebraska Bar Foundation, the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a number of other organizations. Mike is a past President of the Nebraska State Bar Association - the only academic lawyer ever to hold that position in Nebraska. Mike returned to the firm in July and is glad to continue his relationship with McGill, Gotsdiner, Workman & Lepp. The firm has been serving commercial enterprises and individual clients in a broad range of civil practice areas in the Midwest since 1975. The keystones of the firm's culture, integrity, expertise and compassion, form the foundation for long-term client relationships and drive an exceptionally high work product. More information about the firm can be found at mgwl.com.
