MASIMORE, MAGNUSON & ASSOCIATES, P.C. ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS Cheryl E. Eliason J. Scott Wheeler Dana A. Whitfield Michael S. Morgan Masimore, Magnuson & Associates, P.C., one of Omaha's premier CPA firms, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Cheryl E. Eliason, J. Scott Wheeler and Dana A. Whitfield to partner status and Michael S. Morgan to director status. "We are excited to have these four experienced CPAs as leaders in the firm, " said Rodney Anderson, Managing Shareholder at Masimore, Magnuson & Associates, P.C. "They each have special skills and expertise that contribute greatly to our mission of implementing strategies that enhance the well-being of our people and the clients we serve." A team member of the firm since 1997, Eliason's focus has been on providing high level tax, accounting and consulting services to individuals and family-owned, closely held businesses. Cheryl also works with various not-for-profit and governmental organizations in the audit and tax compliance areas. "I really enjoy working with our growth-oriented clients who possess a high level of integrity, " commented Eliason. "The personal relationships with our clients that we have developed over the years are the foundation of our practice." Wheeler, with twelve years of public accounting experience, provides the firm expertise in the corporate, partnership and individual tax compliance areas as well as tax planning, research, and consulting services. Scott works with clients in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, medical and professional services, real estate and agriculture. "One of our goals is to provide quality, innovative and personalized services to our clients in a timely manner," stated Wheeler. "I'm excited to help our clients reach their maximum potential through open communication and teamwork." Whitfield works extensively with clients on financial reporting, employee benefit compliance and business benchmarking. Since joining the firm in 1995, Dana has been instrumental in helping the firm grow and serves closely held family-owned businesses in the wholesale distribution, manufacturing, retail, medical and construction industries. "The people and the environment truly make the firm a great place to work," says Whitfield. "We take great pride in supporting the community through leadership and involvement in charitable, civic and professional organizations." Morgan, with over 20 years of experience in public and private accounting, provides a unique blend of skills as director of consulting/advisory services including building, leading and advising businesses in all aspects of business and financial management. "The ability to work with our clients and see the big picture, help ascertain their needs and goals and develop strategies to achieve results, makes working in the public accounting environment both challenging and fulfilling," commented Morgan. "I really enjoy contributing to the success of our clients." About Masimore, Magnuson & Associates, P.C. Founded in 1974, Masimore, Magnuson & Associates, P.C., a growing firm with a team of 22, provides a broad range of public accounting services to businesses and individuals. For further information, visit their website: www.mma-cpa.com
