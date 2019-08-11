Mary Lorraine's Dance Center Under the direction of Artistic Director Mary Lorraine Miller, Mary Lorraine's Dance Center is celebrating its 30th year of business.The staff has taught thousands of children and adults the art of dance over the years and has been active in the community, both performing and doing service. MLDanceCenter.com
