Marcotte Kirk Swartzbaugh has joined Marcotte as an Advisor. Kirk has been in the financial services industry since 1998 and has worked with a number of public and privately-owned corporate clients to design Employee Benefit, Executive Benefit, and Business Succession Plans. He has also been very privileged to work with a number of families to help develop their estate plans and manage their wealth. Kirk confers extensively with his clients, learning their plans and goals in order to create the best financial package to fit their needs. He holds the Series 7, 63, and 65 Securities Licenses as well as Nebraska Health & Life Insurance licenses. Kirk has also completed his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation from the American College. He is a member of the Omaha Estate Planning Council (OEPC), Society of Financial Service Professionals (FSP), and Financial Planning Association of Nebraska (FPA). Kirk is also a graduate of the Omaha Chamber of Commerce Leadership Omaha Class 30. Marcotte, established in 1927, provides a broad spectrum of coordinated solutions to business and individuals including: Business Risk Management, Employee Benefits & HR Consulting, Retirement Plans, Wealth Management and Home & Auto. With offices in Omaha and Kearney, Marcotte provides remarkably different services and consultation to clients throughout the Midwest and around the country.
