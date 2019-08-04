Marcotte Jenny Hruska-Kopun Jenny Hruska-Kopun has joined Marcotte as an Account Manager in the Personal Lines division. Jenny is passionate about building and maintaining outstanding client relationships. She is dedicated to providing the best customer service and delivering comprehensive property and liability risk analysis for her clients. Jenny has earned the Certified Insurance Service Representative (CISR) designation and stays continually informed of industry trends and developments. As co-leader of the Young Agents of Omaha she supports other young insurance professionals by expanding their knowledge of the industry through continuing education and personal development. Marcotte, established in 1927, provides a broad spectrum of coordinated solutions to business and individuals including: Business Risk Management, Employee Benefits & HR Consulting, Retirement Plans, Wealth Management and Home & Auto. With offices in Omaha and Kearney, Marcotte provides remarkably different services and consultation to clients throughout the Midwest and around the country.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.