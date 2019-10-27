Marcotte Ali O'Connor has joined Marcotte as an Account Manager in the Personal Lines division. She brings 25 years of insurance industry experience to the role including work in the Commercial and Life insurance sectors. Ali's true passion is providing advice and service to individuals while customizing comprehensive coverage programs at competitive terms. As an independent agency, Marcotte enables Ali to compare a broad range of coverage options from multiple insurers. Marcotte, established in 1927, provides a broad spectrum of coordinated solutions to businesses and individuals including: Business Risk Management, Employee Benefits & HR Consulting, Retirement Plans, Wealth Management and Home & Auto. With offices in Omaha and Kearney, Marcotte provides remarkably different services and consultation to clients throughout the Midwest and around the country.
