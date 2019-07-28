Marcotte Nathan Foster has joined Marcotte as a Retirement Plan Marketing Specialist. He is primarily responsible for developing marketing campaigns and assisting consultants with growing their social media presence, creating impactful content for social communication and other media platforms. Nathan also supports the Retirement Plan operations team and assists Plan Consultants in the development of investment reviews, client meetings and managing ongoing client account services. Marcotte, established in 1927, provides a broad spectrum of coordinated solutions to business and individuals including: Business Risk Management, Employee Benefits & HR Consulting, Retirement Plans, Wealth Management and Home & Auto. With offices in Omaha and Kearney, Marcotte provides remarkably different services and consultation to clients throughout the Midwest and around the country.
