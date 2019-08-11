Marcotte Patrick Minton has joined Marcotte as a Strategic Data Analyst in their Employee Benefits division. He has been an employee benefits professional for over 30 years, serving as a major account group representative for national and regional insurance carriers and as a benefits consultant for national consulting firms. With his expertise in client services, plan design development, project management, implementation, data review and analysis, Patrick delivers a unique skillset to Marcotte's group benefits clients. His primary duties include delivering regular data analysis and reporting to large fully-insured and self-funded employers. Marcotte, established in 1927, provides a broad spectrum of coordinated solutions to business and individuals including: Business Risk Management, Employee Benefits & HR Consulting, Retirement Plans, Wealth Management and Home & Auto. With offices in Omaha and Kearney, Marcotte provides remarkably different services and consultation to clients throughout the Midwest and around the country.
