Marcotte Amy Fredrickson has joined Marcotte as an Employee Benefits Account Manager. She comes to Marcotte with over 20 years of experience in the benefits industry. Specializing in health, dental, life, disability, vision, HSA and Section 125 plans, she partners with our clients as a trusted advisor for all of their employee benefit needs. Amy utilizes her expertise in the industry to guide clients as they navigate the renewal process while also educating their employees on the value of the benefits being provided. She is not only a licensed insurance agent in Nebraska and Iowa but also holds a consulting license. Amy is an active member of both the National and Omaha Associations of Health Underwriters (NAHU) and (OAHU). She also holds the Health Insurance Associate (HIA), Managed Health Professional (MHP), and Long Term Care Professional (LTCP) designations. Marcotte, established in 1927, provides a broad spectrum of coordinated solutions to business and individuals including: Business Risk Management, Employee Benefits & HR Consulting, Retirement Plans, Wealth Management and Home & Auto. With offices in Omaha and Kearney, Marcotte provides remarkably different services and consultation to clients throughout the Midwest and around the country.
