Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Omaha Campus earns Three-Year CARF Accreditation
CARF International announced that Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Omaha Campus has been accredited for a period of three years for its 13 programs, including:
• Inpatient Rehabilitation Programs
• Brain Injury Specialty Program - Inpatient/Outpatient (adult and pediatric)
• Stroke Specialty Program - Inpatient/Outpatient (adult and pediatric)
• Pediatric Specialty Program - Inpatient/Outpatient
• Interdisciplinary Outpatient Medical Rehabilitation Programs Multiple Service
According to the CARF surveyors, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals as a system demonstrates a clear dedication to excellent care experiences for the persons served, as evidenced by engaged leaders, team members, and external stakeholders. They added that the hospitals are spacious, contain state-of-the-art equipment and exhibit a wonderful environment that promotes rehabilitation programs.
"Achieving CARF accreditation at the Omaha campus allows Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals to expand our ability to offer services across the region, including specialized programs for pediatrics and adults with brain injury, stroke, and complex medical conditions," says Paul Dongilli, Jr., Ph.D., Madonna president and CEO.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization's substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals is a nonprofit organization with hospital locations in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. It has been providing physical and medical rehabilitation in Lincoln since 1958 and at the new Village Pointe location in Omaha since 2016.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals offers world-class medical rehabilitation and research, specializing in traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, pulmonary conditions, stroke and neurological diseases for adults and children.
