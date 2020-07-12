Madonna welcomes Gromowsky, promotes Hedderman and Heydon Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals welcomes Jeff Gromowsky as vice president and physician practice administrator and is excited to announce the promotion of Michael Hedderman to vice president and chief financial officer and Robert Heydon to chief information officer. Gromowsky brings extensive leadership experience, most recently at Lyman-Richey Corporation where he held positions as director of information technology, vice president of administration and chief financial officer. He previously worked as a consulting manager for Arthur Andersen. In his new role at Madonna, Gromowsky collaborates with the vice president of medical affairs/chief medical officer to ensure the delivery of quality physician services. Additionally, he is responsible for coordinating effective physician clinic operations, managing the hospital's contracted services and assisting with development of institutional affiliations and other business opportunities. Hedderman joined Madonna in 2017 as administrator of finance. His 30-plus years of health care finance expertise includes leadership roles at Chicago Lakeshore Hospital, Michael Reese Hospital, and a lengthy career at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer and chief operations officer. In his new role at Madonna, Hedderman directs the fiscal operations and serves as the chief financial spokesperson for the organization. In his 20th year at Madonna, Heydon oversees the leadership, organization and direction of the communication and information system, including Information Technology Services and Telecommunication Services teams and related operations for the Lincoln and Omaha Campuses. Heydon most recently served as director of Technical Services. Prior to Madonna, Heydon worked for 15 years at First Commerce Technologies in various roles, including vice president of Data Center. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals offers world-class physical and medical rehabilitation and research, specializing in brain and spinal cord trauma, stroke and neurological conditions for adults and children. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Lincoln Campus is located at 5401 South Street in Lincoln, Nebraska 68506; 402.413.3000. Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals-Omaha Campus is located at 17500 Burke Street in Omaha, Nebraska 68118; 402.401.3100. www.madonna.org.
