Madonna's Omaha Campus welcomes Dr. Zadov as staff physiatrist Yevgeny Zadov, D.O., MHA, joins Madonna's Omaha Campus as a staff physiatrist for its Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital as of Sept. 18, 2019. Dr. Zadov's interests are in clinical administration along with brain, stroke and musculoskeletal rehabilitation for the benefit of improving patient outcomes. He is board certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R), receiving his bachelor's degree from the New York Institute of Technology and completing his doctor of osteopathic medical degree from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed his residency at Long Beach Medical Center in Long Beach, New York. He also has a master's degree in health administration. Prior to joining Madonna, Zadov served for five years as the medical director of Rehabilitation Services, vice chair of the PM&R program and chief physician of the Brain Injury Rehabilitation program of the Susquehanna Health & University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. As part of his role, Zadov will serve our cancer population including individuals recovering from brain injury, and neurological conditions. Zadov will also run an outpatient concussion and brain injury clinic through Madonna's TherapyPlus program.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.