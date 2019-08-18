LUTZ

Lutz Promotes Pugh to Shareholder Lutz, a Nebraska-based business solutions firm, has promoted Taylor Pugh, CPA, to Audit Shareholder in Lutz's Omaha office. "Taylor delivers superior service to our clients through her technical and strong client relationship management skills. She continues to make a positive impact with her involvement in many firm initiatives including recruiting, staff development and the firm's new coaching program," said Mark Duren, Managing Shareholder. Taylor has eight years of experience in the industry and provides accounting, auditing, and consulting services to privately held companies. In addition, she leads the Transaction Advisory Services practice as well as consults on special projects related to forensic accounting and litigation support. Taylor graduated, with highest distinction, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Master's degree in professional accountancy.

