Lukas Partners Earns 39 Awards from PRSA Nebraska Lukas Partners includes, from left, Kevin Schuster, Brian Ayers, Collin Ruane, LeAnne Morman, Joan Lukas, Tom McLaughlin, Juli Oberlander, Kristen Whitman, Paige Ourada, Sydney Edens. The best public relations work of 2019 was recognized by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Nebraska Chapter during its Paper Anvil Awards gala January 22, 2020 at KANEKO in Omaha. Lukas Partners was recognized with 39 awards for strategic communication, issues management, community relations and media relations for the multiple local and national clients it serves. Lukas Partners garnered two Best in Category, 26 Awards of Excellence and 11 Awards of Merit. Creighton University Director of Public Relations Cindy Workman was named PRSA Nebraska's Professional of the Year, the highest award given to a PR professional. Workman was nominated by Lukas Partners' President Joan Lukas, who was recognized by PRSA as the 2018 Professional of the Year. Lukas Partners congratulates all award winners, and thanks PRSA Nebraska for advancing effective public relations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.