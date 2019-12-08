Lueder Construction Names Kennedy Chief Operating Officer Lueder Construction has announced that Alan B. Kennedy has been named Chief Operating Officer. Kennedy comes to Lueder with 26 years of experience in operational excellence, financial management, construction management, client and supplier relationships, team leadership and personnel development. "We look forward to putting Alan's considerable experience to work moving Lueder Construction into the future," said president Greg Key. "We got to know Alan as a client and realized a symbiosis in how we think about bringing projects to life with quality and care." Kennedy is a graduate of the American Contractors Insurance Group University Executive Track, Leadership Omaha and is a LEED Accredited Professional. He has served on the Boy Scouts of America Board of Trustees, the University of Nebraska at Omaha College of Engineering Industry Advisory Council, is an OCI Union Pension Trustee, Teammates Mentor Volunteer and outgoing board chair of the Sarpy County Chamber. At Lueder, Kennedy's leadership responsibilities will include a focus on the company's core values, mission and vision. He will also be responsible for the development, design, operation and improvement of the systems and people that create and deliver the firm's varied services, ensuring that business operations are efficient and effective and that the proper management of resources, service to customers, and routine analysis of systems and procedures is occurring. "Lueder is a company I've respected and admired for years in the Omaha marketplace," said Kennedy. "The opportunity to serve as COO is a pinnacle in my career."
