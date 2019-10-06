Lueder Construction Announces Three New Associates Julie Engel Alan Kennedy Jill Cowger Lueder Construction is pleased to announce our new CFO, Julie Engel. Julie has a solid history in financial leadership roles and has the accounting knowledge necessary to lead that important piece of the Lueder Construction business. Engel has over 25+ years experience working in small to large corporations in accounting and finance with increasing responsiblities. The last 10 years, Engel has served as a CFO, all in the Omaha area. Julie is a proactive team player, with well-honed communication, problem-solving, leadership, and multitasking skills. Kennedy has joined Lueder Construction as a Senior Operations Manager. Kennedy's construction expertise, experience, and leadership abilities, along with his alignment with our core values, makes him a great addition to our already highly talented team. Alan is well respected in the Omaha community and well connected with the many subcontractors, suppliers and ownership groups that we have or will have the opportunity to work with. Alan is a Senior Leader with a well-rounded portfolio of skills in operational excellence, financial management, profitability, construction management, client and supplier relationships, team leadership and personnel development. Cowger has joined Lueder Construction as the Executive Assistant. Cowger has worked in the financial services industry for the last 30+ years and is excited to learn all about the construction business. Jill is accomplished in all areas of accounting, customer relations, scheduling, and general office operations with strong organizational abilities, excellent interpersonal, communication, and leadership skills. Lueder Construction is a full-service construction manager/ general contractor that has been in continuous operation in the Omaha/Council Bluffs area since its founding 135 years ago in 1884. Relying on strong leadership, unwavering commitment to its culture and a mindset of continuous improvement, Lueder Construction strives always to Positively Impact Lives.
Tags
Load comments
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.