Kortan Joins Lueder as Business Development Manager Lueder Construction has named J.J. Kortan Business Development Manager. Kortan comes to Lueder with extensive knowledge of the industry and a finger on the pulse of building and growth trends in the Greater Omaha area. "J.J. brings the talent and skills that work with Lueder Construction's drive to the future," said president Greg Key. "His engagement in the community and eye for business opportunities makes him a great fit with our vision and mission." Kortan is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Omaha College of Business and Creighton University Master's Program. He is a member of the Omaha Press Club and Omaha Rotary. He volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, is a contributing member to the Omaha Venture Group and founding member of the Pay It Forward charity. "For 135 years, Lueder Construction has been dedicated to bringing their clients' visions to life," said Kortan. "The opportunity to be a part of the company at this time in its growth plan is an exciting next step in my career."
