LEO A DALY has appointed Kristi Nohavec to Senior Associate and Jen Ankerson to Associate. Kristi Nohavec Jen Ankerson Kristi Nohavec is a licensed Structural Engineer, Architect and LEED Accredited Professional with over 17 years of experience in the industry. She is one of 14 individuals in Nebraska dual-licensed as a professional engineer and a registered architect. She is a founding member of the Nebraska chapter of Women in Architecture and has served on committees for AIA, the Architectural Foundation of Nebraska and the Structural Engineers Association of Nebraska. She mentors with numerous organizations in Omaha and has been awarded for her leadership including Alumni of the Year from the University of Nebraska and Engineer of the Year from the Nebraska Society of Professional Engineers. Jen Ankerson is a Senior Interior Designer with over 13 years of experience in interior design including healthcare, commercial office and retail. She is a past secretary-treasurer on the board for the College of Architecture Friends Association and has held a consistent mentor role at the University of Nebraska through her teaching of a recurring interior design studio course. She is a leading advocate for the practice of interior design and thrives on the opportunity to positively affect how people live, work and play every day of their lives through interior design.
