Lamson Dugan & Murray Sarah Dempsey Dan Hassing Lamson Dugan & Murray is pleased to announce that attorneys Daniel J. Hassing and Sarah M. Dempsey have become partners of the Firm as of January 1, 2020. Sarah Dempsey is an attorney in the litigation department at Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP in Omaha, Nebraska. Her practice focuses on personal injury defense, professional liability defense, and business litigation. Ms. Dempsey has successfully defended clients in car accident cases, medical malpractice cases, and other professional negligence cases. She has been first chair in several jury trials, obtaining favorable defense verdicts in personal injury cases. Sarah believes that providing a tailored and unique approach to each client's individual case is the best recipe for success. She enjoys finding innovative and individualized solutions to achieve her client's goals. Dan Hassing is an attorney in the litigation department at Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP in Omaha, Nebraska. While he enjoys a broad litigation practice, Mr. Hassing primarily handles matters arising under the Federal Employer's Liability Act and claims arising from professional negligence. Before joining Lamson Dugan and Murray LLP, he served as a judicial law clerk for two years to the Honorable William M. Connolly of the Nebraska Supreme Court. He received his law degree with High Distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Dan double-majored at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and received a bachelor's degree of science in psychology and a bachelor's degree of arts in Spanish.
