Lamson Dugan & Murray LLP

LDM Welcomes Four New Associates to the Firm Lamson Dugan & Murray is pleased to announce that Drew Engle, Ellen Geisler, Cameron Riecke, and Patrick Wier have joined the firm. Drew Engle Ellen Geisler Cameron Riecke Patrick Wier Drew Engle is an associate attorney in the litigation department at Lamson Dugan & Murray. Mr. Engle graduated cum laude from Creighton University School of Law with a concentration in litigation. Mr. Engle was a member of the Creighton Law Review and served on the Executive Board of the Law Review as Research Editor. Prior to law school, Mr. Engle worked in state government, construction, and telecommunications. Ellen Geisler is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's litigation department. Ms. Geisler graduated with distinction from the University of Nebraska College of Law. While at law school, Ms. Geisler served as an officer for the Nebraska Moot Court Board and as a member of the Nebraska Law Review. She also participated in the Nebraska College of Law's Civil Clinic as a Senior Certified Attorney, in which she primarily assisted and advocated on behalf of low-income veterans. Based on her exceptional work, she received the CALI Excellence for the Future Award in Civil Clinical Practice. This award is given to the highest scoring student in each law school course. Cameron Riecke is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's business department. Mr. Riecke graduated magna cum laude with his bachelor's degree in Industrial Distribution from the University of Nebraska - Kearney and earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law with an emphasis in Business Transactions. At law school, Mr. Riecke was a Senior Member of the National Moot Court Board and participated in the Business + Law Initiative, Student-Faculty Building & IT Committee, Delta Theta Pi, and the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Patrick Wier is an associate attorney in Lamson Dugan & Murray's litigation department. Mr. Wier graduated cum laude from Creighton University School of Law with a concentration in litigation and a Masters in Negotiation and Conflict Resolution. While in Law School Mr. Wier was the President of the Student Bar Association. Mr. Wier received his bachelor's degree in Political Science with concentration in American Politics and Law, from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Congratulations and welcome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.