CREW Omaha Awards Peterson Circle of Excellence Award Leslie Peterson was recently honored with the Circle of Excellence Award from CREW Omaha at the 11th annual celebration on January 18th. CREW (Commercial Real Estate Women) Network is dedicated to advancing the success of women in commercial real estate. Cornerstones of the award are excellence, integrity and innovation. Award winners serve as thought leaders, change agents and champions of diversity. Peterson has had a successful career in sales and business development. She has been with Lamp Rynearson for the past 15 years serving as Client Development Manager and Marketing Group Leader. Peterson has been an active volunteer for commercial real estate organizations. She served on the CRE (Commercial Real Estate) Summit planning committee for 10 years and was a member on CREW Omaha's first Board of Directors and is a past president. She was a past co-chair of ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers, Heartland Idea Exchange, Peterson was inducted into the CRE (Commercial Real Estate) 2015 Hall of Fame. As a civil engineering firm offering planning, design, survey, landscape architecture, and construction contract administration services for public infrastructure and private development and redevelopment projects, Lamp Rynearson's purpose statement is to "Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements to Our Communities." The firm has four office locations and over 180 employees, with headquarters in the greater Omaha area since 1959.
