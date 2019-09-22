Lamp Rynearson

Lamp Rynearson Adds Senior Structural Engineer to Staff Brian Skourup, PE, SE, joins the Lamp Rynearson team as Senior Structural Engineer. With 12 years of experience, and degrees in both architectural and structural engineering, Skourup provides comprehensive structural engineering services to support all of the firm's office locations. Skourup's work has included structural steel, reinforced concrete, masonry, and prestressed concrete buildings, bridges, and non-building structures throughout the United States and abroad. Drawing from experience in engineering, data analytics, and financial analysis, he leads projects, solves problems, and manages change through strict attention to detail, deadlines, and cost. As a civil engineering firm offering planning, design, survey, landscape architecture, and construction contract administration services for public infrastructure and private development and redevelopment projects, Lamp Rynearson's purpose statement is to "Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements to Our Communities." The firm has four office locations and over 180 employees, with headquarters in the greater Omaha area since 1959.

