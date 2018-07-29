Lamp Rynearson
Lamp Rynearson Welcomes New Board Member
Rodrigo López, CMB, joins the Lamp Rynearson Board of Directors as its newest member. A Certified Mortgage Banker and Director of the Mortgage Bankers Association, López brings a strong background in finance to his role with Lamp Rynearson. He will lead the board's Audit and Finance Committee.
Offering over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, López has held many roles of leadership. In 1997, he founded AmeriSphere Multifamily Finance, LLC, to provide capital solutions for the multi-family rental housing industry. López became the Executive Chairman for NorthMarq Capital, LLC, in 2015, when the company acquired AmeriSphere Multifamily Finance. In 2018, he was elected to serve as the Chairman of AmeriSphere Companies, LLC, which is engaged in commercial real estate investment and development.
In addition to his passion for building commercial and institutional projects, López demonstrates a passion for volunteering in the greater Omaha community. He currently serves in the following board positions: University of Nebraska Foundation Board, Chairman for Children's Hospital and Medical Center; Director for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company; and Director for Mutual of Omaha Bank.
Lamp Rynearson is trusted by clients throughout the Midwest to provide quality civil engineering, survey, and landscape architecture services.
