Lamp Rynearson McMeekin Takes on Role as Engineering Change Lab Director Michael P. McMeekin, PE, ENV SP, Chairman of the Board for Lamp Rynearson, has been selected as the Engineering Change Lab-USA's (ECL-USA) first Executive Director. The ECL-USA is a social change lab seeking to connect, share information, and collaborate with individuals and stakeholder groups within the engineering community. It is made up of change leaders and explorers committed to benefiting society by unlocking the full potential of engineering. McMeekin, who was an initiator / founder of the ECL-USA, was instrumental in the recent award of a major grant to the organization. His leadership and commitment to educating others in the mission of furthering the advancement of engineering are attributes that make this new role an exceptional fit. McMeekin's drive, vision, advocacy, and leadership will create a solid platform to move the not-for-profit's goals forward. He will continue his position as Lamp Rynearson's Chairman of the Board on a part-time basis. As a civil engineering firm offering planning, design, survey, landscape architecture, and construction contract administration services for public infrastructure and private development and redevelopment projects, Lamp Rynearson's purpose statement is to "Leave a Legacy of Enduring Improvements to Our Communities." The firm has four office locations and over 180 employees, with headquarters in the greater Omaha area since 1959.
