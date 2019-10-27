Kutak Rock Grows Omaha Office with Addition of 11 Attorneys Andrew Almodova Virginia Barden Eric Connor Alexander Gansebom Jordan Hohwieler Jordan Jacupke Marcia Kerrigan Riley McCormick Andrew Moats Joe Price Kai Slovek Kutak Rock is pleased to announce the addition of 11 associates to its Omaha office. Practice areas among the new attorneys include tax credits, finance, real estate and corporate law. The new associates are Andrew Almodova, Virginia Barden, Eric Connor, Alexander Gansebom, Jordan Hohwieler, Jordan Jacupke, Marcia Kerrigan, Riley McCormick, Andrew Moats, Joe Price, and Kai Slovek. "We are excited to welcome these highly skilled and dedicated associates to the firm," said Mike Curry, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Omaha office. "Each will add exceptional talent to our team of experienced lawyers and will strengthen our existing client service capabilities in Omaha and across the firm. We are proud to have them join us as they begin their legal careers." Almodova is a member of the firm's tax credit practice group. He received his J.D., cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law and his B.A., cum laude, from Northern Arizona University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Barden will focus on various tax credit matters. She holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Connor is a member of the firm's tax credit practice group, with a focus on new markets tax credits. He holds a J.D., with Distinction, from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Gansebom joins the corporate department with a focus on healthcare. He holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law, as well as an M.B.A. and B.S., both from the University of Nebraska. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Hohwieler joins the tax credit practice group. He holds a J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S. from the University of Nebraska. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Jacupke is a member of the firm's tax credit practice group. He holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from Hastings College. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska and Iowa. Kerrigan joins the corporate department with a focus on intellectual property. She received a J.D., magna cum laude, from Creighton University School of Law, an M.B.A., with Honors, from Portland State University and a B.A. from American University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. McCormick focuses his practice on real estate. He holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.S. from Northern Arizona University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Moats is a member of the firm's real estate group. He holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law, an M.S. from Creighton University and a B.S. from Iowa State University. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Price joins the finance group, focusing on asset-backed and lease financings. He holds a J.D. from University of Nebraska College of Law and a B.S. from the University of North Dakota. He is admitted to practice in Nebraska. Slovek joins the tax credit practice group. She holds a J.D. from Creighton University School of Law and a B.A. from New York University. She is admitted to practice in Nebraska. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.
