Kutak Rock Elects Omaha Attorneys to Firm Partnership Asher R. Ball Torri A. Criger Maggie L. Ebert Erica N. Goven Patrick J. Krebs Alexis L. Pappas Michelle E. Pernicek Carol A. Svolos Ronald R. Sylvester Kutak Rock LLP has elected new partners from its attorney ranks in Omaha. The promotions became effective on January 1, 2020. "Our new partners have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to client service, our firm and our communities," said Jay Selanders, Chair of Kutak Rock. "This group is reflective of Kutak Rock's core values, including the firm's longstanding dedication to diversity and inclusion. They represent the future leaders of the firm and we are proud to welcome them to the partnership." Fifty-five percent of the new partners are women, and 60% of the class is "Mansfield Diverse," double the requirement for Mansfield Certification Plus, and further identifying Kutak Rock as a firm meeting the goals set forth by the Mansfield Rule. The attorneys elected to the partnership in Omaha are: Asher R. Ball represents participants in the affordable housing credit industry, with the majority his practice involving the representation of tax credit investors and syndicators on equity aspects of lower-tier investments. His practice encompasses corporate and real estate finance ranging from development of large-scale multi-phase projects in major markets to homes and multifamily apartments in rural locales. Torri A. Criger focuses her practice on corporate healthcare, providing transactional, regulatory and compliance guidance for various types of healthcare providers. She has significant experience in representing members of the pharmacy industry, including retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, veterinary pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers. Her experience prior to joining Kutak Rock as in-house counsel to an academic medical center enables her to provide unique insight to clients on the legal and practical implications of business arrangements and day-to-day operational and regulatory matters. Maggie L. Ebert focuses her practice on intellectual property and complex commercial litigation in both state and federal court. In addition to her litigation practice, Maggie is well-versed in P-1B visas for internationally recognized entertainment groups performing in the United States. Erica N. Goven concentrates her practice on corporate and regulatory matters associated with the licensing, procurement and sale of intellectual property. Additionally, Erica focuses her practice on trademark clearance, counseling clients on trademark and copyright protection issues, and the maintenance and enforcement of intellectual property rights. Patrick J. Krebs focuses his practice primarily on commercial real estate development, acquisitions, dispositions and commercial leasing transactions. He also represents equity investors and syndicators in transactions involving the low-income housing and historic tax credit programs. Alexis L. Pappas concentrates her practice on employee benefits law. She aids clients in the creation, ongoing administration and regulatory compliance of health and welfare plans. Her practice also embraces retirement plans and qualified tuition programs. Michelle E. Pernicek represents clients in various types of public finance transactions, including securitizations, derivatives and general corporate matters. She has advised multiple financial institutions and banking clients with respect to Dodd-Frank regulatory matters, and has an active national multifamily practice, with experience serving as bond counsel and lender counsel in financings of multifamily housing projects. Carol A. Svolos focuses her practice on intellectual property and complex commercial litigation. Carol has brought major patent and trademark cases in numerous venues and has assisted in the defense of clients through trial in high stakes patent infringement actions. She also advises healthcare clients in major disputes, including class actions, as well as litigation with healthcare billing and software development vendors. Ronald R. Sylvester represents tax credit investors and syndicators in various tax-credit finance transactions. His experience includes representing clients on transactions financed through low-income housing tax credits, historic rehabilitation tax credits, energy tax credits, and state tax credits. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.
