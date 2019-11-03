Amy Van Horne Named a Fellow of the American College of Civil Trial Mediators Kutak Rock partner Amy Van Horne has been named a Fellow of the American College of Civil Trial Mediators. The College is a nonprofit association that includes only 150 mediators nationwide, and Ms. Van Horne and fellow Kutak Rock partner Michael Mullin are the only Fellows in the State of Nebraska. Members are selected to apply by invitation and must demonstrate not only years of working in the mediation and alternative dispute resolution field, but also the highest levels of achievement. Ms. Van Horne's mediation career includes successfully mediating a wide variety of disputes, including disability discrimination claims, personal injury claims, gender discrimination claims, wrongful death claims, invasion of privacy claims, defamation claims, medical malpractice claims, estate claims, landlord/tenant disputes, and contract disputes, among others. She is on the panel of approved mediators for the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska. In 2017 she was the first female in Nebraska to be accepted into the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. Additionally, Ms. Van Horne dedicates time to pro bono activities including serving on the Board of Directors of Legal Aid of Nebraska, president-elect of the Robert M. Spire American Inn of Court Executive Committee, and chair of the Nebraska State Bar Association ADR Section. "I'm honored to be part of this exceptional organization. It will provide an additional avenue to reach attorneys searching for reliable and experienced mediators," Ms. Van Horne said. "The College's strict membership requirements give another layer of confidence to the search process for a qualified mediator." In addition to practicing full-time, College Fellows are also encouraged to participate in educational programs and lectures. About Kutak Rock LLP With 500+ attorneys in 18 U.S. locations, Kutak Rock represents clients in business and corporate, public finance, litigation, and real estate law. For more information, see www.KutakRock.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.