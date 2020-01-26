Koley Jessen Promotes Four to Shareholder Stephanie Grattan Mitch Hiatt Joe Huigens John Matson Koley Jessen has promoted four attorneys to Shareholder as of January 1, 2020. This class of shareholders includes attorneys from the Immigration; Estate, Succession, and Tax; Health Law; and Litigation practices. "It is exciting to have so many talented attorneys promoted to Shareholder in 2020. These promotions speak to the hard work of these individuals over many years, as well as their unwavering commitment to serving as indispensable partners with our clients." said Alex Wolf, President of Koley Jessen. "Each of these attorneys brings a unique skill-set to our team and are in high demand from our growing client base. We value their contributions and their focus on continuous improvement." Stephanie Grattan - With a practice dedicated to immigration matters, Stephanie advises companies navigating employment transitions with foreign nationals, both via sponsorship for nonimmigrant and immigrant visas and assessing the impact of mergers and other corporate reorganizations on U.S. visa holders. She also assists foreign nationals in family-based immigration matters, waivers for immigration violations, and humanitarian claims for immigration benefits. Stephanie is fluent in Spanish. Mitch Hiatt - With a focus on representing high-net-worth individuals and families, Mitch provides tailored tax, estate planning, and trust and estate administration counsel. He has extensive experience in designing and implementing sophisticated wealth transfer planning strategies and also routinely advises clients on business succession planning matters. Mitch was recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in 2018 and 2019. He is also a member of the Omaha Estate Planning Council and is active in the Nebraska State Bar Association. Joe Huigens - Joe brings a wealth of legal knowledge and business judgment to his clients in the healthcare industry. Whether working with individual physicians, ambulatory surgery centers, or durable medical equipment suppliers, he draws on his significant regulatory and compliance experience to help his clients navigate issues related to the complex and ever-changing state and federal laws and regulations that govern the U.S. healthcare industry. John Matson - John is an experienced trial attorney, focused on relentlessly representing his clients to achieve great results in all types of civil disputes, including complex commercial contract disputes, insurance coverage issues, wills and trust disputes, and many other areas of commercial litigation. He practices in both state and federal courts, and is experienced in arbitration and mediation as well. John was recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in 2018 and 2019. About Koley Jessen Koley Jessen is a strategically growing law firm serving the needs of business owners, executives and professionals in Nebraska and around the country.
